PM to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati on Dec 24

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 3:50 pm IST
PM to address centenary celebrations of Visva-Bharati on Dec 24

New Delhi, Dec 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal on Thursday.

He will join the event at 11 am via videoconference, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. The Prime Minister is the Chancellor of the University.

Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is also the oldest central university based in Santiniketan, a neighbourhood of Bolpur city in Birbhum district.

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared a central university and “an Institution of National Importance” by an Act of Parliament.

Visva-Bharati followed the pedagogy system devised by Tagore, though gradually it evolved the format which modern universities elsewhere follow.

READ:  UK passenger tests Covid-19 positive in Chennai, sample sent to NIV

The West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be among those present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd December 2020 3:50 pm IST
Back to top button