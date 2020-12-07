PM to address India Mobile Congress 2020 on Tuesday

New Delhi, Dec 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the three-day India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 inaugural event on Tuesday which aims to align to his vision to promote ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Digital Inclusivity’, and ‘Sustainable development, entrepreneurship and innovation’.

The Prime Minister will participate in the event at 10.45 a.m. through video conferencing.

The IMC 2020 is being organised by the Central government’s Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). It will be held from December 8th to December 10th.

The theme for IMC 2020 is “Inclusive Innovation – Smart, Secure, Sustainable”.

The event aims to drive foreign and local investments, encourage Research and Development in the telecom and emerging technology sectors.

The IMC 2020 will see the participation from various Ministries, telecom CEOs, global CEOs and domain experts in 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Data Analytics, Cloud and Edge computing, Blockchain, Cyber-security, Smart Cities and Automation.

Source: IANS

