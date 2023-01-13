PM to flag off Vande Bharat Express train from Secunderabad

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th January 2023 7:24 pm IST
India can't be defined in words, can only be experienced from heart: PM Modi
PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on January 15 via video conferencing.

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km. It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

Also Read
PM to virtually flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train: Union Minister

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users.

The launching of the prestigious train in Telangana holds significance as the state goes to polls later this year and the BJP is keen to establish itself as a political option to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which has been in power there since the state’s inception in 2014.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button