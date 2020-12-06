PM to inaugurate Agra Metro on Monday

New Delhi, Dec 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the Agra Metro Project on December 7, via video conferencing.

Union Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wll also attend the event to be held at 15 Battalion PAC parade ground in Agra.

Prime Minister tweeted: “At 12 noon tomorrow, 7th December, construction work of the Agra Metro Project will commence. This project is spread across two corridors and will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra as well as benefit tourists who visit this vibrant city.”

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and connects major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. The project will benefit the 26 lakh population of the city and will also cater to more than 60 lakh tourists who visit it every year.

It will provide an environment-friendly Mass Rapid Transit System to the historic city of Agra. The estimated cost of the project will be Rs 8,379.62 crore and it will be completed in 5 years.

On March 8 2019, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on its entire 23 km long North-South corridor.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.