PM to inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for MPs on Monday

New Delhi, Nov 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament on Monday next week. The flats were reconstructed here in place of eight old bungalows.

The Prime Minister will take part in the event at 11 a.m. via video conferencing. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present on the occasion.

These flats are located at Dr B.D. Marg here in the national capital. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct 76 flats.

“The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of Covid-19,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction, including bricks made from fly ash and construction and demolition waste, double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, energy efficient LED light fittings, occupancy-based sensors for light control, air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption, low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant.

These residences have been built within 27 months on a cost of Rs 188 crores, in three towers named after the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.