PM to virtually address IPS probationers on September 4

Hyderabad, Sep 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address, through virtual means, probationers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) passing out of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVP NPA) here on September 4.

A total of 131 IPS probationers of the 2018 batch will be passing out on successful completion of their training at the academy. The batch includes 28 women probationers.

Director of the Academy, Atul Karwal said the Prime Minister would address the young officers from New Delhi after the ‘Dikshant Parade’, which marks the conclusion of two years of the basic training at the academy.

Best all-round probationer of the batch D.V. Kiran Shrruti will command the parade.

As many as 58 per cent of the probationers are engineers while 10 per cent have a science background. The director said 23 per cent of the officers have done their degrees in arts and commerce. The batch includes four doctors.

A maximum of 15 probationers have been allocated to Uttar Pradesh, followed by 11 to Telangana.

According to the Director, the unique feature of this batch is that during their district practical training, Covid-19 broke out and they could get hands-on experience in dealing with the crisis situation. “All of them worked hard as warriors and made us proud. On their return for their phase-II training, they shared their experiences with their peer group and exchanged the best practices prevalent across the country,” he said.

In view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Dikshant Parade this year will be a close door affair. The families of the probationers and others have been advised to witness the parade live on Doordarshan.

Source: IANS

