PM to visit poll-bound West Bengal on Netaji’s B’Day

New Delhi, Jan 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound West Bengal on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary on January 23.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Patel, made the announcement during a press conference here after his ministry through a gazette notification earlier in the day declared that the birth anniversary of Netaji will be celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’ every year from now onwards.

The Prime Minister is also expected to take part in two programmes during his visit to the state, which is going to the polls any time in April or May with the state Assembly expiring on May 31.

The first programme shortlisted for Modi is being organised at the iconic Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, which will be hosting the birth anniversary finction of Netaji.

In the second programme, the Prime Minister will be part of an event at the National Library in Kolkata, where he will be inaugurating certain restored architectural sites.

No political programme has been announced so far for the Prime Minister’s visit. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is also likely to be present during these events.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced to hold a ‘padyatra’ in Kolkata on January 23 to mark the special occasion.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Culture had formed a high-level committee, headed by Prime Minister Modi, to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji in a befitting manner.

