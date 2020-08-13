PM unveils ‘transparent taxation’, rights charter for taxpayers (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 13 : To further digitise the Income Tax Department’s functioning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the ‘transparent taxation’ platform among other reforms.

Consequently, the move brings into effect faceless assessment of taxpayers, faceless appeals and the Rights’ Charter for the taxpayers.

With the ‘Transparent Taxation Honouring the Honest’ that is aimed at carrying forward the journey of direct tax reforms, the taxpayers would not be harassed or treated with suspicion here on.

Speaking at the launch, the Prime Minister said that India is among a few countries giving such rights and dignity to the taxpayers.

He said that the charter has been introduced with defined rights and responsibilities. From here on the Income Tax Department cannot doubt anyone without a basis, he said.

Modi is of the view that the structural reforms will add a new dimension along with the transparent taxation platform. He also noted that reforms should be policy-driven and holistic.

Modi pointed out that tax dispute appeals will also be faceless.

He cited that technology has changed allowing for scrutiny process to be distributed randomly. Furthermore, he said that tax scrutiny rate has reduced by a fourth in the last few years. In FY19, there was only 0.26 per cent scrutiny.

Speaking of the recent measures, he said that nearly 3 lakh cases were resolved under the ‘Vivaad Se Vishwas’ scheme.

He also appealed to the citizens and said that those who are capable of paying taxes but not in the tax net should also voluntarily pay taxes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.