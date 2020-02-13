menu
PM to visit Varanasi on Feb 16, inaugurate various projects

Posted by shameen Published: February 13, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
PM to visit Varanasi on Feb 16, inaugurate various projects

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on February 16 and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

He will also address a public rally and will inaugurate Chowkaghat-Lehartara over-bridge. The PM will also inaugurate the Vedic Science Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

He will also unveil the 63-foot tall statue of BJP ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya built at a cost of Rs 6.50 crore at Padav.

Source: ANI
