PMC seizes Paradise Hotel in Medipally after customer finds insects in biryani

Hyderabad: Officials of the Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation (PMC) seized Paradise Hotel’s Medipally branch after they found that the hotel has failed to maintain minimum hygiene. The outlet was penalized with a fine of Rs. 50 thousand as well.

According to a report in Telangana Today, a customer on Tuesday ordered a biryani, and reportedly found insects in the dish. He then brought it to the notice of the hotel management.

However, when the management allegedly did not respond properly, he approached the corporation with a complaint against the hotel. Acting on his complaint, the officials reached the hotel to inspect the food items.

After finding irregularities, they not only seized the hotel but also imposed the fine.