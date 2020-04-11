PM’s decision to extend lockdown correct: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said if the lockdown is taken away all gains would be lost as the country fights Coronavirus.

PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 11, 2020

“PM has taken correct decision to extend the lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is important to extend it,” Kejriwal said.

His tweet came after Modi held video conferencing meet with chief ministers.

India imposed lockdown till April 14 due to Coronavirus and most of the states had demanded its extension.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.