PM’s visit to vaccine centres gets ‘praise’ from Congress

New Delhi, Nov 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to three vaccine centres on Saturday received qualified praise from the opposition Congress, which said that it will lift the morale of the frontline warriors in the struggle against the Covid pandemic.

Congress’ deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, in a series of tweets, welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit to the Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadilla as “a recognition of Indian scientists and their work to produce the vaccine for Covid-19”.

“That alone will lift morale of frontline warriors and reassure the nation,” he said, but also suggested that the Prime Minister respect institutions built over decades.

“Also respecting the Institutions that India has built over decades that have expertise and potential making India worlds largest vaccine manufacturer. Urging PM to ensure that an efficient and equitable platform is functional as the vaccine arrives,” he posted.

The Prime Minister undertook a three city tour to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process, visiting the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune.

