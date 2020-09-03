Poacher arrested in Odisha, leopard skin seized

Published: 3rd September 2020
Baripada: A 40-year-old man was arrested in Mayurbhanj district on Thursday for allegedly poaching wildlife inside Similipal National Park and a leopard skin was seized from him, a forest official said.

Acting on a tip-off forest department officials, posing as traders, had contacted the person, the official said.

The man, identified as Laxman Naik, was arrested during a raid by the forest department officials in Katasa village under Rairangpur forest division, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arun Kumar Mishra said.

The leopard was killed about three months ago inside the Similipal National Park, the DFO said.

The seized leopard skin was 153 cm long and 31 cm wide, he said.

Leopard skins are used for home decoration or in the creation of luxury carpets.

A case has been registered against Naik under relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, Mishra said.

A motorcycle was also seized from the accused.

Source: PTI
