Poco F2 with Snapdragon 732G SoC may launch in India soon

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand Poco is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone Poco F2 with Snapdragon 732G SoC soon in the Indian market.

The smartphone maker has recently shared a new video on Twitter, showcasing its achievements in the last year and in the end the company mentioned Poco F2 in the video for a split second, hinting that it might be the company’s first smartphone launch in 2021.

Unlike the Poco F1, which was an affordable flagship phone powered by a flagship Snapdragon chipset, the new leak suggests the Poco F2 will be a mid-range phone.

The device will sport an AMOLED screen capable of running at a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Some rumours also suggest that the Poco phone will come packed with a 4,250 mAh battery with reverse charging support.

The device is also said to support a rear-facing quad-camera setup is expected to come with a wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth lens.

The smartphone is said to have a global and Indian version. The global model of the Poco device will come with NFC support while the Indian version will not support NFC.