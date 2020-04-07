POCO to launch true-wireless earphones in India soon

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday said it will launch its first non-smartphone device, a true-wireless (TWS) earphones in India
and the product is in the pipeline.
The company had earlier confirmed the development during its first-ever virtual meet held on March 30.
The virtual fan meet, which saw more than 500 fans tune in was part of company’s efforts to keep its community engaged.
C Manmohan General Manager POCO India also conducted a poll on Twitter recently asking fans to choose Poco’s next category products, with options including TWS earbuds, headphones, a fitness band or watch and a gamepad.
With 38.2 per cent votes in its favour, the TWS earbuds were clearly the crowd favourite.
“Further information on POCO TWS will be shared at a later point,” the company said in a statement.
The earbuds will target the budget TWS market in India and will compete against the Realme Buds Air, the Lenovo HT10 Pro and more.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.