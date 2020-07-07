Poco M2 Pro with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC launched

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Tuesday launched Poco M2 Pro with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

Key Specs of Poco M2 Pro

Performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G OS Android 10 Front Camera 16 MP Rear Camera 64+8+5+2 MP Battery 5020 mAh Display 6.67-inch (1080×2400) Ram 4 GB Storage 64 GB

The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999.

The device features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.

The device runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.

POCO M2 Pro comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh built-in battery.

It also features a 33W fast charger out of the box, which can charge the phone to 50 per cent in a mere 30 minutes.

The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14 via Flipkart, said the company.

General

Brand Poco Model M2 Pro Release date 7th July 2020 Launched in India Yes Form factor Touchscreen Body type Glass Dimensions (mm) 165.75 x 76.68 x 8.80 Weight (g) 209.00 Battery capacity (mAh) 5020 Removable battery No Fast charging Proprietary Colours Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, Two Shades of Black

Display

Screen size (inches) 6.67 Touchscreen Yes Resolution 1080×2400 pixels Protection type Gorilla Glass Aspect ratio 20:9 Pixels per inch (PPI) 395

Hardware

Processor 1.8GHz octa-core (2×2.3GHz + 6×1.8GHz) Processor make Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB Internal storage 64GB Expandable storage Yes Expandable storage type microSD Expandable storage up to (GB) 512 Dedicated microSD slot Yes

Camera

Rear camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel Rear autofocus Yes Rear flash Yes Front camera 16-megapixel

Software

Operating system Android 10 Skin MIUI 11 for Poco

Connectivity

Wi-Fi Yes Wi-Fi standards supported 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac GPS Yes Bluetooth Yes, v 5.00 USB Type-C Yes Headphones 3.5mm Number of SIMs 2 SIM 1 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes SIM 2 SIM Type Nano-SIM GSM/CDMA GSM 3G Yes 4G/ LTE Yes Supports 4G in India (Band 40) Yes

Sensor

Face unlock Yes Fingerprint sensor Yes Compass/ Magnetometer Yes Proximity sensor Yes Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Gyroscope Yes