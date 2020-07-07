Poco M2 Pro with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC launched

By Minhaj Adnan Published: July 07, 2020, 4:27 pm IST
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Tuesday launched Poco M2 Pro with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.

Key Specs of Poco M2 Pro

PerformanceQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
OSAndroid 10
Front Camera16 MP
Rear Camera64+8+5+2 MP
Battery5020 mAh
Display6.67-inch (1080×2400)
Ram4 GB
Storage64 GB

The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999.

The device features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.

The device runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.

POCO M2 Pro comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh built-in battery.

It also features a 33W fast charger out of the box, which can charge the phone to 50 per cent in a mere 30 minutes.

The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14 via Flipkart, said the company.

General

BrandPoco
ModelM2 Pro
Release date7th July 2020
Launched in IndiaYes
Form factorTouchscreen
Body typeGlass
Dimensions (mm)165.75 x 76.68 x 8.80
Weight (g)209.00
Battery capacity (mAh)5020
Removable batteryNo
Fast chargingProprietary
ColoursOut of the Blue, Green and Greener, Two Shades of Black

Display

Screen size (inches)6.67
TouchscreenYes
Resolution1080×2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)395

Hardware

Processor1.8GHz octa-core (2×2.3GHz + 6×1.8GHz)
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM4GB
Internal storage64GB
Expandable storageYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)512
Dedicated microSD slotYes

Camera

Rear camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYes
Rear flashYes
Front camera16-megapixel

Software

Operating systemAndroid 10
SkinMIUI 11 for Poco

Connectivity

Wi-FiYes
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
GPSYes
BluetoothYes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes
Headphones3.5mm
Number of SIMs2
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM
GSM/CDMAGSM
3GYes
4G/ LTEYes
Supports 4G in India (Band 40)Yes

Sensor

Face unlockYes
Fingerprint sensorYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes
Proximity sensorYes
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
GyroscopeYes
