Poco M2 Pro with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC launched

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco on Tuesday launched Poco M2 Pro with quad-camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant.
Key Specs of Poco M2 Pro
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|OS
|Android 10
|Front Camera
|16 MP
|Rear Camera
|64+8+5+2 MP
|Battery
|5020 mAh
|Display
|6.67-inch (1080×2400)
|Ram
|4 GB
|Storage
|64 GB
The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 14,999. The third variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999.
The device features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM.
The quad rear camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
For selfies, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front that supports a preloaded night mode.
The device runs on MIUI 11 for Poco, based on Android 10.
POCO M2 Pro comes packed with a massive 5,000mAh built-in battery.
It also features a 33W fast charger out of the box, which can charge the phone to 50 per cent in a mere 30 minutes.
The first sale of the device is scheduled for July 14 via Flipkart, said the company.
General
|Brand
|Poco
|Model
|M2 Pro
|Release date
|7th July 2020
|Launched in India
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Glass
|Dimensions (mm)
|165.75 x 76.68 x 8.80
|Weight (g)
|209.00
|Battery capacity (mAh)
|5020
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Proprietary
|Colours
|Out of the Blue, Green and Greener, Two Shades of Black
Display
|Screen size (inches)
|6.67
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Resolution
|1080×2400 pixels
|Protection type
|Gorilla Glass
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|Pixels per inch (PPI)
|395
Hardware
|Processor
|1.8GHz octa-core (2×2.3GHz + 6×1.8GHz)
|Processor make
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|RAM
|4GB
|Internal storage
|64GB
|Expandable storage
|Yes
|Expandable storage type
|microSD
|Expandable storage up to (GB)
|512
|Dedicated microSD slot
|Yes
Camera
|Rear camera
|48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|16-megapixel
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Skin
|MIUI 11 for Poco
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|Wi-Fi standards supported
|802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|GPS
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v 5.00
|USB Type-C
|Yes
|Headphones
|3.5mm
|Number of SIMs
|2
|SIM 1
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
|SIM 2
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|GSM/CDMA
|GSM
|3G
|Yes
|4G/ LTE
|Yes
|Supports 4G in India (Band 40)
|Yes
Sensor
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass/ Magnetometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes