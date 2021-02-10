POCO sells over 1.5 lakh M3 smartphones on 1st sale

Bengaluru, Feb 10 : Chinese smartphone brand Poco on Wednesday announced it has sold more than 1.5 lakh units of M3 smartphone during its first sale.

The device received a phenomenal response with over 30 lakh consumers having expressed interest in purchasing POCO M3 in the first sale on Tuesday, the company said in a statement.

Poco M3 features 6.53 FullHD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with 48MP triple camera setup, supported by a 2MP macro camera and a depth sensor. It comes with multiple creative modes such as movie frame, time-lapse, night mode, among other features. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie camera embedded with AI face unlock and AI beauty mode.

The device features a 6,000mAh battery along with an 18W fast charger, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and sports Adreno 610 GPU for smooth gaming and video experience.

The smartphone comes in two storage variants — 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB — priced at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively. It will be available in three colours — power black, cool blue and Poco yellow.

Poco M3 will go on its next sale on Flipkart on February 16.

