POCO unveils its first 5G smartphone M3 Pro in India

New Delhi: In to bid to capture more users, smartphone brand POCO on Tuesday unveiled its first 5G smartphone in India — POCO M3 Pro — that comes in two storage variants.

The 4GB+64GB is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 6GB+128GB comes at Rs 15,999. The devices will be available for purchase at Flipkart from June 14.

“With the launch of POCO M3 Pro, we are bringing the future-proof 5G technology, without cutting any corners,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said in a statement.

“Powered with Dimensity 700 SoC, the device comes with dual 5G support and aims to offer mad speed to the users. We are confident that this new smartphone will also appeal to existing POCO fans and new consumers alike,” Sharma added.

The smartphone comes with a 48MP triple camera setup, dual 5G support and offers an immersive 90Hz full high-definition display, and a flagship-level 7nm power efficiency.

POCO M3 Pro comes with a splash-proof design protected by P2i and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass which adds resistance to drops and scratches to the camera.

POCO M3 Pro features a 5000mAh battery with a 22.5W fast charger with 18W fast charging support that will allow users to enjoy audiovisual entertainment for hours.

“Our focus has always been to redefine the user experience through quality products and we have tried to embed this across our portfolio,” Sharma said.

The smartphone will be available in three colour variants — power black, cool blue and the fan-favourite POCO yellow.

As an early bird offer during the first sale, users can purchase the 4GB and 6GB variants at Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499, the company said.