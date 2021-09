Hyderabad: A poetry event is going to be organized in memory of Begum Khadija Ansari, mother-in-law of Anees Hussain of RBI.

Special guests of the event include Elizabeth Kurian, Sabita Sahu, Dr.Aniamma Joseph, Annie George, Tasneem Jowher, Shaheen Moidu, Sunita Lulla, Pratap Reddy.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. today. The participant can join the event on zoom.

Those who are willing to join the event can register online on the website of “DOBARA” (click here).