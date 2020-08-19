Poitical agreement is a road to end Afghan war: Khalilzad

Kabul, Aug 19 : US Special Representative for the Afghan peace process Zalmay Khalilzad in a tweet on Afghanistan’s Independence Day has said that a political agreement is a road to end war in the country.

“Afghans yearn for peace and soon Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations should start, a historic and vital step,” Khalilzad said on Tuesday.

“Afghan leaders from all sides will have to rise to the occasion, put their country first, learn from past mistakes and reach a political agreement,” he said, adding “That is the road to ending the war and a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.”

On Tuesday, NATO Resolute Support Commander Gen. Scott Miller called on all sides to reduce violence and move toward peace, Tolo News reported.

“It’s a very good time for all sides to consider reducing violence so the military forces of all sides can build the political paths toward peace,” he said.

Miller also congratulated the Afghan people on their 101st Independence Day and reiterated his support for the security forces.

The US Department of State also issued a statement reiterating its commitment to the political settlement in Afghanistan.

“We honour the resilience and self-determination of the Afghan people, who have embarked on a new phase in their effort to end a 40-year war and live in peace, freedom, and prosperity. The United States remains committed to a political settlement that ends the conflict and ensures Afghanistan never again poses a threat to the United States and its allies,” the US Department of State added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.