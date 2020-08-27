Pokhriyal inaugurates examination centre in AMU’s medical college

Agra, Aug 27 : Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday inaugurated the new examination centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University.

Pokhriyal said the AMU had played an important role in the freedom struggle and promoted patriotism. AMU’s academic excellence made it a national asset, he said.

The minister lauded the contribution of the Medical College which he said “beacons a new ray of hope at a time with the country is plagued by the Covid-19 pandemic,”

The JNMC Virology Lab has tested over 75,000 samples to detect Covid-19 infection and there is a facility of a 100-bed isolation ward and a dedicated operation theatre, labour room and the Dialysis Unit for the Covid-19 patients. The JNMC has also established a Plasma Therapy Bank.

The Minister was inaugurating the Examination Centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) built on a government grant of Rs two cores through a video conferencing platform.

“Even as the world is facing unprecedented disruption due to Covid-19, especially in the fields of education and learning; the Government is committed that our centres of learning and students do not suffer,” said Pokhriyal.

The Minister observed that the university teachers are corona warriors, who are helping young people remain committed to the vision of education, even during these difficult times.

The JNMC and AMU have the potential to fulfil our vision of making India a Global Knowledge Superpower in line with the New Education Policy aimed at ensuring world-class education in the country, said Pokhriyal.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.