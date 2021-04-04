Police advise residents to install CCTV cameras to identify troublemakers

Hyderabad: Taking note of the growing criminal activities in and around Hassan Nagar, Rajindernagar Police has launched an awareness campaign on Friday and urged the residents to install CCTV cameras to identify and prevent criminal activities.

The Rajindernagar Police under the supervision of circle inspector K Kankaiah and sub inspector M Vithal Reddy launched the said program to instill confidence among the residents of Hassan Nagar and Sulaiman Nagar areas.

The police explained to the residents the utility of the CCTV cameras to prevent crime, identify the criminals and maintain peace and advised them to install these cameras outside their homes.

The areas have witnessed an increase in the the cases of quarrels, fighting and bullying by the criminal elements.

Kankaiah said we have urged the residents to help the police maintain peace in their areas and keep a vigil on the criminal elements.