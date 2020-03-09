menu
Police arrest 3 Hizb-ul-Mujahideen associates

Posted by Neha Published: March 09, 2020, 10:36 pm IST
Pulwama: Awantipora Police have arrested three associates of proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. They were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other kinds of support to the terrorists in Tral area.

The arrest comes after the police on March 5 said that they have arrested five overground workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The five accused were identified as Mohd Yaseen, Zakir Hussain, Gulam Hassan, Mohd Iqbal and Bashir Ahmed.

“Five overground workers of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Mohd Yaseen, Zakir Hussain, Gulam Hassan, Mohd Iqbal, and Bashir Ahmed were arrested after police busted a module in Kishtwar district. All five are being interrogated,” the police had said.

Source: ANI
