Police arrest accused in actor Mohan Babu’s threatening case

Hyderabad: The Pahadi Shariff police today arrested four accused, who have issued threats aiming prominent Telugu actor Mohan Babu and created a scene at his residence in Jalpally.

The four accused came to the residence to Mohan Babu on Sunday morning and undertook their act. The Mohan Babu family reached the spot after receiving information from their watchman. It later lodged a complaint with the Pahadi Shariff police.

The police registered a case in the issue and observed the local CC TV cameras. They found that the four accused came to the residence of the actor in a Toyota Innova car bearing number AP 31 AN 0004. They found that the accused belonged to durganagar area of mylardevpally. The accused have been apprehended by the police and their call data is being analysed by them.

They are investing the case from all angles including the angle of deliberate threat to the actor.