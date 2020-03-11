Police arrest car dealer Saket Talwar in cheating case

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills Police arrested Saket Talwar, from Talwar Cars which runs a chain of automobile dealerships, including that of Scandinavian car maker Volvo, for allegedly cheating an automobile finance company.

According to Banjara Hills Police inspector Kalinga Rao, Talwar was apprehended on Tuesday night. He has been sent to remand.

The issue came to light after the insurance company came with a complaint stating payments for the Volvo car was made but the delivery was given to another person. “The complaint came in June or July last year. We have acted on this complaint and arrested the accused,” Mr Rao said.

According to police, the finance company is Vijaykanth Finance which operates from Ranigunj. The complainant, a manager of the finance company said that a man by the name Abdul Yaqoob approached them for a loan to buy a Volvo XC90 SUV. He said that a loan of Rs. 85 lakh was required and that a payment of Rs. 25 lakh was made.

They allegedly went to the dealership and met the accused who said that payment of Rs 67,23,900 be made by RTGS instead of cheque. The complainant alleged that he later found that the car was not delivered to Yaqoob but to another person. When this was brought to the accused attention, the staff of the finance company was allegedly forced out of the showroom.

Banjara Hills police booked a case under sections 406, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.