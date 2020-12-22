Police arrest man for raping minor in Ranga Reddy district

Hyderabad: Telangana Police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly threatening and raping a minor girl in Shamshabad of Ranga Reddy district, the police said on Tuesday.

As per an official statement of the police, the complainant along with her husband and their son went to their native place in Assam in October, leaving her two daughters at her brother-in-law’s house at Shamshabad.

“On December 11 they came down to Shamshabad and took their two daughters to her rented house. On December 18 her elder daughter told her that in their absence, one Gopi who lives on the fourth floor of their uncle’s rented house in Shamshabad called her one afternoon and took her into the room where he had raped her by threatening. He repeated the gruesome act many times, and the minor kept quiet due to fear and did not reveal the same to anyone,” the statement read.

The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and started an investigation into the case.

“On December 20 the accused was apprehended and sent to judicial remand. No photos or videos were found in the cell phone seized from the possession of the accused,” police added.

The accused Gopi Upadhyay is a resident of Bahraich District in Uttar Pradesh State.