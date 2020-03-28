Police bans plying of Small, medium vehicles on ORR

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police, in view of road safety, has decided to not to allow any light, small, medium motor vehicles on Outer Ring Road. In view of reckless driving on empty roads leading road accidents.

In a press note issued by the DCP Traffic Cyberabad, Vijay Kumar,on Saturday, the traffic police said today onwards until the lockdown period, only heavy vehicles like trucks and lorries will be allowed to move on the ORR.

All other vehicles, including essential commodities shall take other roads for their travel.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.