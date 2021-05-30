Police book newly-wed couple for violating lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad: Police booked a newly-marriage couple and their eight family members on Friday for violating lockdown norms in Siddipet district, Telangana.

According to a report published in the Times of India, they have violated the lockdown norms by arranging a reception without permission. The family had obtained permission for the wedding with a cap on the number of guests, however, there was no permission for the reception.

On Friday evening, when the guests started coming, police reached the spot and booked the couple and eight members of their family. Police also registered a case against the tent house owner.

In another similar case, police on Friday stopped a bus carrying 55 wedding guests in Vikarabad district, Telangana. The bus was taken to the police station and a case was registered against the bride’s father as he had hired it.

According to police, wedding, reception and similar events can turn into super-spreader as people forget to adhere to COVID-19 norms in such functions.

Earlier, a wedding ceremony in Khammam District had turned into a super-spreader as 100 guests tested positive for COVID-19 and four persons succumbed to the disease. The victims of the disease include the bridegroom’s father.

At the wedding, more than 250 guests have attended. Later, when the tests were conducted, 100 persons who had attended the event have been found COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, as per a government bulletin released on Saturday, Telangana reported 2,982 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours. The state also recorded 21 COVID-related new deaths.