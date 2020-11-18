Police chief, among 5 personnel, killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

Syed AzamPublished: 18th November 2020 12:17 pm IST
3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir

Faryab: At least five security personnel, including Safar Mohammad Bidar, the police chief of Qaramqul district in Faryab, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the province on Wednesday, Tolo News reported citing provincial police.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Abdul Karim Yourish, spokesman for the Faryab police chief said, The incident took place when the police chief was on his way to support security forces who were “under Taliban attack” in an area in the district.

Violence has intensified in the country amidst ongoing efforts for peace. Taliban attacks have intensified in Faryab recently. On Monday, the group attacked Qaisar district, according to police.

READ:  Foreigners invest heavily in S Korean chipmakers, expect big boom

Their attack was followed by a car bomb explosion at a market in Qaisar district that left three policemen wounded, Tolo further reported quoting the provincial police.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamPublished: 18th November 2020 12:17 pm IST
Back to top button