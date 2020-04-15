Police, civic body crack the whip on lockdown violators in TN

Chennai: As part of efforts to enforce lockdown strictly, Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday said they have so far registered around 2 lakh FIRs and seized over 1.50 lakh vehicles as the city corporation warned of Rs 100 fine for pedestrians and suspension of driving licence for those travelling in vehicles without face masks.

The police said as many as 1,84,748 instances of lockdown violations were seen and FIRs were registered for all of them against violators.

While a fine amount of Rs 82.32 lakh has been collected, 1.56 lakh vehicles have been seized, they said.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, which days ago made it compulsory for people to wear masks if they step out of their homes for essential purposes today said non-compliance will invite action including a fine for pedestrians.

“Greater Chennai Corporation under section 2 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 hereby directs that all public under the jurisdiction of GCC shall use the face mask compulsorily when stepping out of their homes for permitted work and needs,” a Chennai corporation statement said.

Any person disobeying the direction shall be deemed to have committed an offence and action will be taken against them by police authorities, it said.

While vehicles involved in violation will be seized, the driving licence will be suspended for six months and a penalty of Rs 100 per day shall be imposed for the pedestrians.

“This comes into force with immediate effect,” it added.

Source: PTI

