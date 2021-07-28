Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana takes charge

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 28th July 2021 4:20 pm IST
New Delhi: Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana being welcome by acting Commissioner Balaji Srivastav as he arrives to take charge at Delhi Police headquarters, New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana takes charge at the Delhi Police Headquarters, New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28 , 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Newly-appointed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana meets with colleagues after taking charge at Delhi Police headquarters, New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

