Police complaint against Abdu Rozik, details inside

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 fame and Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik has now landed in trouble as the Mumbai Police has filed a complaint against him, according to popular social media page Bigg Boss Tak. The complaint was filed after Abdu was spotted playing with a loaded gun at his new restaurant in Mumbai.

According to a tweet by Bigg Boss Tak, the pistol was given to Abdu by the bodyguards of Golden Boys, who are licensed to carry it. However, concerned people pointed out that Abdu playing with the gun could have led to a major mishap.

The incident has sparked outrage among the social media users, who have criticized Abdu’s behavior terming it as ‘reckless’. It has also raised questions about the need for stricter regulations on gun ownership and usage.

More details about this case are still awaited.

Abdu Rozik has now became a popular name in the entertainment industry. He gained immense popularity after his participation in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16. He has since then garnered a huge fan following across the country. Recently, Abdu was even spotted in Hyderabad interacting with his fans and media.