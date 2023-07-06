Police complaint filed in Mumbai against makers of Hindi film ’72 Hoorain’

The official said they have received the complaint, but no FIR (first information report) has been registered yet.

72 Hoorain
72 Hoorain [Photo: Twitter]

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based social activist has submitted a written complaint to the police against the makers of Hindi film “72 Hoorain”, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of a community and attempting to divide the country, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the complaint was filed at the Goregaon police station in suburban Mumbai.
The activist has submitted a separate complaint to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking a ban on the screening of the movie, his lawyer Ali Kashif Khan said.

The movie, directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, is slated to hit theatres on July 7.

