Police constable stabbed to death by ‘friend’ in Hyderabad

The reason for the argument between Naik and Kumar is not known.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 9:45 am IST
Silhouette of a hand holding a knife with ink splatters on a wooden background.
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Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve constable was stabbed to death in Uppal by his friend over an argument on Sunday, March 15.

The victim, 30-year-old Sudheer Kumar, a resident of RTC Colony in Chengicherla, came to meet his friend Santosh Naik at Adarshnagar in Uppal. According to Uppal Police, Naik stabbed Kumar multiple times resulting in the latter’s death.

The reason for the argument between Naik and Kumar is not known.

Subhan Haleem
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Similar incident

In a similar incident in November 2025, Roshan Singh, the rowdy sheeter who was stabbed in full public view by another at Jagadgirigutta bus stand, Hyderabad, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The 26-year-old, who was brutally stabbed at least six times in full public view, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

He was repeatedly attacked in the stomach by another rowdy sheeter, Baleshwar Reddy, on Wednesday evening near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand. Terrified motorists and locals refrained from intervening.

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A profusely bleeding Roshan managed to escape from the assailant. Baleshwar Reddy, along with his two accomplices, fled the scene on a motorbike.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, sent panic in the area under Jagadgirigutta police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. 

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th March 2026 9:45 am IST

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