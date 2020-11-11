Police constable with suspected Covid-19 symptoms dies in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 11 : A 55-year-old constable of the Gurugram Police died in a private hospital on Wednesday after showing suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

Officials, however, said that the constable was suffering from other ailments as well.

Surender Singh was posted with the Welfare Branch at the police commissioner’s office and had been admitted to a private hospital after he developed symptoms of coronavirus.

He developed fever and was on ventilator after complaining of breathlessness, a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday at around 4.30 p.m., Singh breathed his last, the officer said.

Singh used to live with his family at Najafgarh in Delhi and was an ex-serviceman. He had joined the Haryana Police five years ago.

Earlier on June 10, a 58-year-old police inspector with comorbidities had succumbed to the deadly virus. It was the first Covid-19 related death involving police personnel in the district.

Nearly 250 police personnel of the Gurugram Police, including 12 from the Udyog Vihar police station, had tested positive for coronavirus earlier. They have all recovered and resumed their duties now.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.