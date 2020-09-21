Police crackdown on contraband Tobacco, 1 arrested

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police a raided a stores at Begum Bazaar and seized banned tobbaco products worth 26 lakhs rupees. According to the police Syed Mohmmed Yousuf, the owner of Deccan Chalia Stores was allegedly involved in the illegal tobacco business.

On the credible information the police raided a stores and found a huge stock of foreign cigrettes, Gutkha and other tobacco products. The trader was allegedly supplying the contraband to retail shop owners and pan shops across the city illegally.

However the Shahinayathgunj police have registered a case and seized the tobacco products all worth 26 lakhs.