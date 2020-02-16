Police denies permission for women’s Dharna programme

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police rejected the application of Joint Action Committee (JAC) for organizing a protest meeting and Dharna programme of women which was scheduled to be organized at Indira Park today.

JAC expressed its profound reaction on the refusal of permission by the police.

Convener of JAC, Mr. Mushtaq Malik alleged that by refusing permission for Dharna, police is resorting to partisan attitude.

He pointed out that on the petition submitted by JAC, Honourable High Court had given instructions to Hyderabad City Police.

Mr. Malik said that by such tactics, the enthusiasm of the protesters will not get reduced. He announced that after Zohar, at every mosque in the city, protest will be organized against the attitude of the police.