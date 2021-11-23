Police deny permission for AIMIM rally in Mumbai

AIMIM was scheduled to hold a mega gathering at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region D

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Tuesday denied permission to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi to hold a rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra on November 27.

Mumbai police added, “AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has not been permitted to hold a rally at BKC in Mumbai on November 27. The permission was not granted in wake of COVID-19, ban on public gatherings at MMRDA ground and recent violence in some districts of the state.”

AIMIM was scheduled to hold a mega gathering at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground on November 27 which was to be addressed by Owaisi, his brother and MLA Akbar Owaisi, MP and Maharashtra president Imtiaz Jaleel.

Earlier, on November 23, following the Centre’s decision to repeal the three farm laws, Owaisi had asked the Centre to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that if it is not repealed, his party will hold a protest.

