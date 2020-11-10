Police exchange fire with Maoists in Telangana

Hyderabad: An exchange of fire took place between a group of Maoists and police personnel in a forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana on Tuesday, police said.

According to a senior police official, based on information on presence of Maoists in Pedhampet forest area, police parties were combing the region when members of the banned outfit CPI (Maoist) fired on the personnel, who retaliated.

Following the firing, the ultras escaped, the official said, adding no casualties occurred on both sides.

Police searched the area following information that Maoists with an intention to create law and order problems by threatening and extorting money from businessmen and contractors, was moving in the forest area, the official said.

Police seized one .303 rifle, eight kit bags, kitchen items and other articles from the scene.

As many as 20 police parties were searching for the escaped Maoists.

Source: PTI