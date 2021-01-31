Police Families Welfare Society chief visits injured cop

New Delhi, Jan 31 : Police Families Welfare Society President Pratima Shrivastava has visited the house of SHO Mohan Garden, Inspector Baljeet Singh, who suffered fracture of both hands during the violent protest at Tikri border, a statement said.

She also met his family members and and assured them of all help. While wishing him a speedy recovery, she expressed the solidarity of the entire PFWS with the family.

According to official figures, 394 policemen were injured in the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade in Delhi on January 26.

