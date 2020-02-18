Police file charge sheet, names Imam ‘instigator’ in Jamia case

A+ A-

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday, filed a charge sheet on Sharjeel Imam, naming him as an instigator in December 15 Jamia violence case. No other Jamia student beside Imam has been named in the charge sheet. Imam is sent to judicial custody till Feb 3.

According to the police, empty bullet cartridges were found during violence belonging to a 3.2 mm pistol.

“So far 17 arrests have been made in the case- 9 from New Friends Colony and 8 from Jamia area, all of them are locals. Popular Front of India’s (PFI) role is also being examined,” police said, the Quint reported.

“CCTV, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses attached as evidence, says police in charge sheet on Dec 15 Jamia violence,” they added.

Dec 15 Jamia violence

On December 15, during a clash between police and anti CAA demonstrators in New Friends’ Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia the police used batons and teargas shells to disperse the mob. They entered the Jamia university campus, saying that rioters had taken shelter there. However, the Jamia students had denied that they were involved in the violence and had said police brutality left nearly 60 students injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal had said groups of people, who were coming from the Jamia side, gathered near New Friends’ Colony and blocked the road. The protesters, around 1,500, did not pay heed to the police appeals to clear the area.