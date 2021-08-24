Police foil attempt of PDSU activists to enter Pragathi Bhavan

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 24th August 2021 9:30 pm IST
Members of the Progressive Youth League (PYL) and PDSU staging Protest Chalo Pragati Bhavan CMs Camp office demanding to release of job notifications in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Later they were detained by police. Pic:Style photo service.

Hyderabad: The activists of PDSU today attempted to lay siege of the Camp Office of the Chief Minister KCR known as Pragathi Bhavan. This led to mild tension in Begumpet.

The activists tried to climb up the dividers of the camp office. Following this , the police arrested the activists and took them to Goshamahal police station .

The activists organised the protest programme demanding the state government to fill up the jobs.

MS Education Academy

The protest programme has also led to a huge traffic jam in the area. The activists demanded the state government to immediately take up the recruitment of 50000 posts in the area.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button