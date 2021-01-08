Police foils ‘Chalo Secretariat’ programme, Feroz Khan under house arrest

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday foiled the ‘Chalo Secretariat’ programme planned by the minority congress leaders in the city. Minority congress leader Feroz Khan was placed under house arrest by the Nampally police.

Demanding the immediate re-construction of two Mosques that were razed during the demolition of old secretariat complex, Congress leader Feroz Khan and others had given a call for Chalo Secretariat aimed at offering Friday prayers at the same places of worship.

In wake of the call given by the congress leaders the police was put on alert and prior to Friday prayers a team of Nampally police reached the residence of Feroz Khan at Red Hills and foiled his attempt to proceed for Secretariat.

During his arrest Feroz Khan alleged that the TRS Government is cheating the minorities by delaying in re-construction of Two Mosques at the same place. The Mosques belong to State Wakf Board, how could anyone prevent from offering Namaz.

“It has been more than six months since the demolition of secretariat buildings was completed, the construction of re-building the Mosques still remains a false promise” said Feroz Khan.

The congress leader also said that though this time the police would be able to prevent them from offering prayers at Secretariat but next time it will be a surprise for them as we will make sure we reach the Masjids.

In the meantime police have also arrested few other congress leaders including Rashed Khan after they tried to proceed towards Secretariat.

