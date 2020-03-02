Police foils protest against CAA

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The proposed march against CAA was foiled by the police yesterday.

In an attempt to prevent the students of English and Foreign languages University (EFLU), police literally closed down all the roads leading to Osmania University.

A protest march against CAA was to be organized it Moazzam Jahi Market which police foiled.

Hyderabad City Police had transformed MJ Market and adjoining areas into a military cantonment.

Police pickets were posted at Afzal Gunj, Gunfoundry, Telugu University Road etc.

Police personnel were preventing people from assembling at one place.

The protesters who had assembled at MJ market were arrested as a precautionary measure and they were shifted to various police stations.

Police contended that EFLU has been sealed since ABVP activists are planning to attack the students of EFLU.

However, the students’ union office bearers of EFLU contradicted the statement of the police and heavily criticized their attitude.

Students alleged that the police personnel are acting in a partisan manner.

Vice president of EFLU Students’ Union, Harshal Deshpandey lamented on the attitude of the police.

He further told that police should have arrested the attackers instead of stopping protesters.