Police gear up for Valentine’s Day in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The cops are on the alert to tackle troublemakers on Valentine’s Day in Hyderabad. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at various recreational hubs in the city.

In order to prevent any incident, police have posted pickets at public places including parks, shopping complexes, multiplexes, etc.

Police patrolling will be increased at various places including Necklace Road and Tank Bund to nab troublemakers who are against the concept of Valentine’s Day.

Bajrang Dal members stage protests

On Saturday, Bajrang Dal members staged protests against Valentine’s Day in Hyderabad. They requested the government to declare February 14 as Amar Jawan Diwas.

Bajrang Dal members burnt greeting cards and effigies of Valentine at Abids Circle in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Valentine’s day celebrations are being imposed in the country. The multinational companies in the name of greeting cards and private album songs are earning a lot of money. The Bajrang Dal wants to give the message that in India there are many love stories like Ramayana and Mahabharata,” said Kailash, a member of the Bajrang Dal.

“More than 40 soldiers sacrificed lives in Pulwama, so the youth needs to understand and take these soldiers as the inspiration, not Valentine’s Day. We request the Centre and Telangana government to declare February 14 as Amar Jawan Diwas,” he added.

