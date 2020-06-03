Police, GHMC to take action against persons not wearing masks

Hyderabad: Amid coronavirus pandemic, many states including Telangana made it mandatory for everyone to wear face masks in public.

Earlier, the Telangana government has issued orders of imposing Rs. 1000 fine for those not wearing a mask in public places.

Despite clear instructions, people are seen not wearing masks in public places in the city. People of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are violating the guideline and not wearing mask. This would be an alarming situation for the police officials, health officials and GHMC as this can lead to more coronavirus cases in the city.

Taking a note on this now, the police and GHMC officials decided to use hidden cameras to take photos of such persons.

“Hidden cameras are being used to take photos of those who are not wearing mask and to identify this faces, special software are also being used,” said a police official.

While giving relaxation in the lockdown norms, the government appealed to the people of the city to maintain strict social distancing, and wear mask. But the people are not adhering to the rules which can lead more COVID-19 cases in the state.

GHMC officials said that the traders who are not following the guidelines may face closure of their business for an unspecified time.

Police officials may impose more challans in order to ensure strict enforcement of the lockdown guidelines.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 99 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Source: Siasat News

