Police have to play stronger role in curbing terrorism: Hasina

Dhaka, Jan 4 : Calling on police to give utmost priority to fundamental rights, human rights and the rule of law while discharging their professional duties, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday highly praised police personnel for playing a significant role in controlling militancy and terrorism in the country.

“Police have to play a stronger role in curbing militancy and terrorism along with stopping the abuse of drugs. Many police personnel have sacrificed their lives for the noble cause,” she said, addressing virtually the passing-out parade of the 37th BCS batch of Assistant Superintendents of Police at the Bangladesh Police Academy, Rajshahi, from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said police must also act against cybercrimes, money laundering, human trafficking, gangster culture and repression of women and children.

“We have to protect our country from the menaces,” she said.

“The most important thing is that the trend of crimes is changing with the advent of newer technologies as it is an era of technology. Cybercrimes are increasing drastically, and we have to prevent it,” said Sheikh Hasina.

She asked the police personnel to prevent repression of women and children with more efficiency alongside stopping other social crimes. Police personnel must stay alert so that no one could spread rumours to destabilise the country, she said.

The Prime Minister called upon the police personnel to always serve the people with honesty, dedication, moral values and discipline and thus achieve the trust, confidence and love of the people.

Quoting Bangabandhu Shheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said: “Bear in mind that the people will love you instead of fearing. You know, people love police in many countries. You have to learn how to earn honour.”

She called upon the police personnel to stand beside the people in their bad days to gain their confidence, trust and love, saying: “The number of the police would not matter if you can gain confidence, trust and love of the people, and you can contain any crime with the help of people.”

Briefly highlighting various measures taken by her government for the overall development of police, Sheikh Hasina said her government has formed the Anti-Terrorism Unit and the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) Unit to enhance efficiency of the police personnel in containing terrorism and militancy.

Besides, the government has established the Special Security and Protection Battalion, Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), Tourist Police, Naval Police and Industrial Police to effectively fight all sorts of crimes, she said.

The premier said they have formed armed police battalions for ensuring security at airports while two armed police battalions have also been formed to maintain law and order at camps in Cox’s Bazar where around 11 lakh Rohingyas took shelter and one female armed police battalion has also been formed.

She also noted that as the head of the government, she has established a 10-storey hospital for police at Rajarbagh Police Lines after coming to power in 1996 and stressed the need of forming a separate medical unit for the police. Her government has been taking measures to establish educational institutes in the divisional cities for ensuring proper education for the children of the police personnel.

She also mentioned that her government has rented a private hospital for giving proper treatment to policemen infected with Covid-19.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and Senior Secretary, Public Security Division Mostofa Kamal Uddin spoke on the occasion while Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed conducted the proceedings.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister distributed prizes among apprentice assistant superintendents of police (ASP). Snehasish Kumar Das won the best all round performance award, while ASPs Abul Hossain, Md Fayejul Islam and Md Abul Hossain were awarded for best performances in various fields.

