Police issues new road map for Tank Bund area to avoid traffic

Hyderabad: Considering the congestion of traffic in Tank bund which makes it difficult for people to enjoy the atmosphere, the traffic police of the city has come up with a route map for visitors to aid with the same.

Under the guidelines issued by the District Commissioner of Police, traffic personnel has carried out an exercise on Tuesday which ensures that both the areas which converge in Tank Bund: Secunderabad and Telugu Talli will have a parking meter in the first 200 meters so that people can park their vehicles there and subsequently enjoy their weekend in peace.

In a press note by the police, Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar remarked that the balance traffic can go via lower tank bund or necklace road which might pose some hurdles like all new ventures do but will be helpful in the long run.

The police asked for citizens to cooperate with this new road map to ensure road safety and promote the free flow of traffic.

The new route map can be accessed below.