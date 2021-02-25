Police issues notice to BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Vanasthalipuram police issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency in a case booked against him in 2018.

According to a report in Telangana Today, without obtaining permission from the police, the MLA, BJP leaders Swami Paripunanda, Govind Rathe along with their supporters took out a rally of cars and bikes from Hayathnagar to L.B. Nagar on September 4, 2018.

As per the police, the rally caused inconvenience to public as it led to traffic jam.

Reaction of Raja Singh

Requesting to the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and DGP of Telangana, Raja Singh said, “Send all notices at once. I am ready to fight cases at all levels of courts in India”.

He alleged that it is an attempt to ‘disturb’ his political career. False case and propaganda will not deter him, he added.