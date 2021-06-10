Police likely to restart ‘Chabutra Mission’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The city police authorities are planning to restart the “Chabutra Mission”.

Despite lockdown being imposed in the state, several police stations in the city have been receiving complaints that many groups of boys are not only travelling on their bikes in the night but have also gathering outside houses.

According to the police sources, in order to control the unnecessary movement of the boys during the night hours, the police have started doing the rounds of the localities on horses and bikes.

It has to be noted that in the past several police stations under the South Zone had undertaken the “Chabutra Mission” initiative to ward off the youngsters from roaming in the night hours. Despite ongoing lockdown, cases of murder and other crimes are being witnessed in the city because of the unrestricted movement of the boys in the night hours.